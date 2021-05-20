 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Hyundai Investments close W490b fund for acquisition financing

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 20, 2021 - 18:23       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 18:23
An exterior view of Yeouido's financial district. (Herald DB)
An exterior view of Yeouido's financial district. (Herald DB)
Asset management firm Hyundai Investments on Thursday announced the closure of a new, 490 billion-won ($433 million) private fund dedicated to South Korea-focused acquisition financing for private equity clients.

The fresh fund, closed on Tuesday, is a second installment of its kind to invest in senior debt, following a 230 billion-won fund created in February 2020. The first installment was fully invested a year after the fund close, financing private equity acquisitions of clients such as Macquarie, KKR and Hahn & Co.

For the second fund, the wholly-owned investment arm of Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance will team up with investment banks KB Securities and Shinhan Investments to enhance deal sourcing capability. Four out of 10 committed capitals will go to acquisition deals sourced by other deal underwriters than its partners.

The news comes as the domestic private equity market is gaining momentum, and acquirers are in high demand for nonbank loans, the Seoul-based firm said.

Overseeing assets worth 19 trillion won, Hyundai Investments has a track record of credit investing at home and abroad, including its 500 billion-won fund-of-funds investment in a middle-market senior loan fund managed by US-based Antares Capital Advisers.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114