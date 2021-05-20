 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2021 - 17:31       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 17:31
This photo shows a building in southern Seoul that was gutted by a fire after a truck crashed into the building following a collision on Thursday. Two were killed and six injured in the accident. (Yonhap)
This photo shows a building in southern Seoul that was gutted by a fire after a truck crashed into the building following a collision on Thursday. Two were killed and six injured in the accident. (Yonhap)
Two people were killed and six others injured in a car crash and subsequent building collapse in Seoul on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred on a road in southwestern Seoul at around 11 a.m. when two trucks collided and one of them ran into a nearby five-story building, according to police and firefighters.

An explosion and fire broke out at the building after gas leaked from a pipe hit by the five-ton freight vehicle, they said.

An adjoining single-story building collapsed apparently due to the blast. Two women were found dead in the rubble of the crumbled building at 12:40 p.m.

"One of the women is assumed to have been hit by the (five-ton) truck while she was passing by, according to CCTV footage," an official from the Guro Fire Station said.

The other woman was likely inside the building at the time of the accident, officials said, adding the identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.

Six others, including the truck drivers, sustained minor injuries and were sent to a hospital.

The fire was put out in 3 hours and 12 minutes, firefighters said.

The police and the fire department are investigating the cause of the accident and plan to request the National Forensic Service conduct autopsies of the victims. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114