[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung



Built in 1405 as a royal residence of the Joseon era, Changdeokgung, a UNESCO World Heritage site, welcomes the summer season with nighttime visitors.



The nighttime tour offers a unique opportunity to witness and experience the beauty of the palace under Seoul’s moonlight.



Each tour lasts approximately 100 minutes. The tour runs through June 20, and online reservations are required. Tickets are limited to two per reservation.



Information on reservations can be found at www.chf.or.kr, or by calling (02) 3210-3503.









Chuncheon Puppet Festival



The Chuncheon Puppet Festival, which began in 1989 as a local event, has now grown into the largest puppet festival in Korea that attracts performers and visitors from all over the world.



Held in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, the festival will run from May 28 to Dec. 23. During the festival period, puppet shows take place at Chuncheon Puppet Theater and other venues throughout the city, and will also be streamed online.



Because of the scattered performance locations, visitors are recommended to search and choose the schedules in advance. Apart from stage performances, diverse art experience programs are also available for children and adults alike. Show locations can be found at www.cocobau.com, and additional inquiries can be made at (033) 242-8452.









Wonju Hanji Festival



Wonju Hanji Festival is an annual festival that celebrates the cultural heritage of hanji, traditional Korean paper made with mulberry tree bark.



Hanji is recognized for its durability as well as applications in art practices. The festival offers various programs related to hanji to entertain and educate visitors.



Multiple exhibitions and events, including online experience programs will be open to visitors of all ages. Information on festival events can be found at the website, www.wonjuhanji.co.kr.









Ansan Starvillage Photo Land Animal & Heart Village Light Festival



Ansan Starvillage Photo Land is an illuminated garden located along the expressway in Ansan, which operates throughout the year.



The attraction’s Animal & Heart Village Light Festival is decorated with over 200 life-sized displays of animals and objects, serving as a perfect backdrop for taking memorable photos.



Additional leisure activities such as a mirror maze and bumper cars are open and requires prior reservations. Visitors are allowed to bring lunchboxes, snacks and refreshments to enjoy at the garden. For inquires, contact (031) 484-5050.









Boryeong Mud Festival



The 24th Boryeong Mud Festival will be held both online and offline, under the slogan “On and Off,” from July 23 to Aug. 1.



According to organizers, the hybrid festival will connect online and offline content, introducing properties and uses for the mud from Boryeong and other local specialties.



Details will be released after monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases through the end of May. The festival, which takes place at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, will feature 62 programs this year. Updates on the festival can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.



