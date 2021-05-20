International Vaccine Institute chief backs Seoul as vaccine hub

The chief of the International Vaccine Institute said Thursday that he feels positive about the possibility of South Korea becoming an Asian manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the Seoul-based IVI, made the remarks during a conservation with Korea Society President Tom Byrne, released via YouTube.
When asked if Korea has what it takes to become an Asian vaccine production hub in 6 to 9 months, he responded: “I think the short answer is yes.”
“Korean vaccines companies have the capability. They have the manufacturing expertise and they can do things quickly in high quality,” he added.
Kim praised the Seoul government’s investment in the vaccine industry over the past years, which he said began in 2009 when the country embarked on a vaccine self-sufficiency program that aims to achieve 80 percent self-sufficiency in vaccines by 2025.
“South Korea has a lot to contribute potentially and it would serve the United States well,” Kim said.
The expert also noted that vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Novavax and the Russian Sputnik vaccine are being, or will be, contract manufactured by South Korean companies. He also touched on the rumored deal between US drug maker Moderna and another South Korean firm.
“Across the road from each other, near the Incheon International Airport, are Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics. Probably about 40 or 50 percent of the world’s production of monoclonal antibodies happens in that two-square block area of Songdo,” Kim also said, referring to the level of production capacity that South Korean companies now have.
On the debate over a vaccine patent waiver, Kim expressed concerns that such a move may not work as a solution to the ongoing global vaccine shortage.
According to Kim, it could be difficult for companies to secure infrastructures and workers who are able to control production of the vaccines even if they get to acquire the secret know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines, within the time frame of six to nine months when vaccine shortages will be most profound.
Kim added that the world would see dramatic increases in availability of vaccine going forward, as companies scale up their productions over time.
He said there could be “unintended consequences” if patent holders are asked to give up the critical intellectual property rights.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)