National

Moon's push for engagement with N. Korea could create tension with US: CRS report

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2021 - 13:48       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 13:48

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's calls for aggressive engagement with North Korea could create tension with the United States, a recent congressional report said.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report comes as Moon is in Washington this week for his first in-person summit talks with US President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea and alliance issues, as well as COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

"Although Moon has welcomed the mention of diplomacy, his preference for more aggressive engagement with North Korea could create tensions with the United States," the report updated Tuesday said.

"Moon has championed US-North Korea talks, which he views as critical to preventing military conflict and to realizing his goal of establishing a durable peace on the Korean Peninsula," it added.

North Korea, however, has continued to test short- and medium-range missiles, and could in the near future abandon a moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests it has maintained since November 2017, the report said, citing concerns by experts.

Pyongyang has also "largely ignored" Seoul's calls for cooperation and cut all overt inter-Korean communication channels since early 2019, it said.

Last month, the Biden administration announced it completed a policy review on North Korea and said it will pursue a "calibrated, practical" approach toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and explore diplomacy with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

