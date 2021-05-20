UBS names new country head for S. Korea

Swiss banking giant UBS said Thursday it has appointed Chang Sei-yoon, the incumbent head of the global markets division at UBS Securities Seoul, as its new country head for the group’s operations in South Korea.



“(Chang) has contributed greatly to UBS‘s growth in Korea and has a deep understanding of the Korean market and clients,” said Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific, citing Chang’s more than 25 years of expertise in Korean financial markets.



“We look forward to his leadership and insights as UBS continues to expand its relationships with Korean corporate and institutional clients as well as introduce local investment opportunities to global investors.”



As a country head for South Korea, Chang is obliged to report on the banking group’s business status in the country to Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific as well as Laurent Combalot, head of APAC Client Trading and Execution, officials said.



Chang is a corporate finance and equity sales expert who has built his career at UBS and elsewhere since 1996.



