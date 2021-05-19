[Graphic News] US birth rate falls to lowest point in more than a century









The US birth rate fell 4 percent last year, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report being released.



The rate dropped for moms of every major race and ethnicity, and in nearly age group, falling to the lowest point since federal health officials started tracking it more than a century ago.



Births have been declining in younger women for years, as many postponed motherhood and had smaller families.



The CDC report is based on a review of more than 99 percent of birth certificates issued last year. The findings echo a recent Associated Press analysis of 2020 data from 25 states showing that births had fallen during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)







