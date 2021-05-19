 Back To Top
World

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

By AFP
Published : May 19, 2021 - 20:34       Updated : May 19, 2021 - 20:34

Customers queue for a lunch on the terrace of a restaurant in Nice as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after closing down for months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Customers queue for a lunch on the terrace of a restaurant in Nice as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after closing down for months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France. (Reuters-Yonhap)

BRUSSELS (AFP) - EU member states agreed Wednesday to reopen the bloc‘s borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

The recommendations will be adopted by EU ministers on Friday, they said.

Currently, non-essential travel into the 27-member European Union is banned, apart from a small number of countries deemed safe because of their low Covid case rate.

But businesses on the continent are reopening as virus restrictions are phased out and bars, hotels and restaurants are worried about the summer tourist trade.

Diplomats said that, under the new rules, travellers who could demonstrate that they had received the required number of doses of an EU-approved vaccine could enter the EU.

In addition, the number of cases per 100,000 people that a country could register over two weeks and still be considered for the green list will rise from 25 to 75.

This would still exclude non-vaccinated travellers from much of the world, but could allow travel from, for example, Britain, which is well-advanced in its vaccination campaign. 

