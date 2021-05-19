Back on track: COVID-19 vaccine dry spell eases, first doses to be offered again

COVID-19 vaccination sites across Korea will resume first-dose administrations of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and AstraZeneca’s beginning May 27, health officials said Wednesday. The distribution of first doses has been suspended for the last three weeks as people with second appointments were given priority amid a tight supply.
The Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol told a government COVID-19 response meeting that vaccinations were expected to speed up as supply is restored. Pfizer shipped 438,000 doses of its vaccine to Korea at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and more than 5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine were set to become available between now and the first week of June, according to the ministry.
Asking for public cooperation with the vaccination campaign, Kwon said even the partial protection of a first dose was “powerful,” citing a recent outbreak at a nursing home in Gyeonggi Province as an example. The outbreak spared all of the home’s residents who are vaccinated, only affecting those who were not, he said.
The minister said ever since he received his first AstraZeneca shot in early April, he has been feeling ”much safer, and confident.” “It’s because I know that my chances of catching COVID-19 are extremely low, and that even if I do catch it, there’s almost a zero possibility of falling seriously sick,” he said.
“For older adults, the benefits of vaccination are immense. Especially for people in their 70s and older, the fatality rate from COVID-19 is greater than 10 percent,” he said “So I urge you to go get yours.” According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s data, people 60 and above account for more than 95 percent of all COVID-19 deaths here.
Nearly half of people aged between 60 and 74, who become eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccination next month, have scheduled an appointment as of Tuesday at midnight.
The government aims to give first doses to more than 13 million people before the end of June. So far, 3.74 million people or 7.3 percent of the population have received a first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines. This means that starting this weekend, the country will have to administer at least 231,000 doses a day to get to that goal.
Once vulnerable members of society are at least half-vaccinated, the government expects social distancing regulations could be eased in July. Senior officials at the KDCA told reporters last week that as most adults would be getting one shot in fall, “a maskless Chuseok could be possible.”
By Kim Arin
