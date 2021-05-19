 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

[Newsmaker] 'Smart poles' to be installed at Han River parks amid safety concerns following college student's death

By Yonhap
Published : May 19, 2021 - 14:21       Updated : May 19, 2021 - 14:28
People participate in a memorial rally at a Han River park in southern Seoul on Sunday, for Sohn Jung-min, a medical student who went missing after drinking with a friend at the park and was found dead in the Han River on April 30. (Yonhap)
People participate in a memorial rally at a Han River park in southern Seoul on Sunday, for Sohn Jung-min, a medical student who went missing after drinking with a friend at the park and was found dead in the Han River on April 30. (Yonhap)
The Seoul city government said Wednesday it plans to install "smart poles" at riverside parks along the Han River to strengthen CCTV surveillance as safety concerns have grown in the wake of the death of a medical college student.

Smart poles, also known as intelligent light poles, can perform their prime function of shining light along with other advanced functionality such as CCTV, public Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IOT) sensors.

Calls have risen in recent weeks for installing more surveillance cameras at Han River parks after the 22-year-old medical student, Sohn Jung-min, disappeared from a riverside park in southern Seoul late last month and his body was found in the river a few days later.

Despite an intensive police investigation, what exactly happened to Sohn remains unclear, leading many to blame the lack of CCTV cameras at the park.

The city government, which has begun trial operations of 26 smart poles in six major areas throughout the city, said it plans to add 190 more units across the city by the end of the year, including in Han River parks.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon said earlier this month that he was aware of the public calls for increased CCTV infrastructure in Han River parks. "We will immediately proceed with establishing an operation plan and execute the project this month," Oh said. (Yonhap)



Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114