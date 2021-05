More than half of South Koreans support taxing capital gains from the trading of cryptocurrencies, a poll showed.



The government plans to impose taxes on gains from investment in virtual assets starting next year.



A poll by Realmeter showed 53.7 percent of respondents back the plan while 38.3 percent are opposed. The survey, commissioned by the news channel YTN, was conducted on 500 people aged 18 or older across the country April 29. (Yonhap)