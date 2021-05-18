 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

International pharma companies eye Korea as vaccine production hub: PM

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 18, 2021 - 18:37       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 18:37
New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)
New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)


New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Tuesday hinted that more multinational vaccine makers could be seeking a production base in Korea.

“Korea is one of the few countries in the world that, as you know, can produce vaccines when combined with various technologies of the US,” he told reporters in his first press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Many multinational pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen and Moderna, want to form vaccine partnerships with Korea,” he said, adding that there are high expectations for a tie-up to materialize from the upcoming summit on Friday.

Kim also expressed hopes that the summit would serve as an opportunity to further enhance the Korea-US alliance.

Following US President Joe Biden’s remarks that the nation would send an additional 20 million COVID-19 vaccines abroad by the end of June, some local media reports, citing sources, said Korea could become the “first negotiators” and expect a positive outcome of the consultation.

When asked whether securing vaccines will be on the agenda during the Friday summit, Kim stopped short of any confirmation.

“I understand that various (related) efforts are ongoing, but I don’t know exactly whether (securing vaccines) will be on the summit agenda and in what way if it does,” Kim said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114