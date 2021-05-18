[Today’s K-pop] Shinee’s Taemin wishes new EP to comfort fans

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Taemin of Shinee and SuperM wished that his third solo EP “Advice” would be able to console his fans while he is away on the day of release.



The new EP reflects how he tackled new challenges such as singing rap as he did for the lead track with the same title.



“I’ve tried many things I haven’t done before,” said the veteran idol adding that the title track will show a different side of him. He also collaborated his Taeyeon, a senior also from SM Entertainment, for a duet called “If I Could Tell You.”



Of all five tracks, he recommended fourth track “Strings” that compared himself to a string instrument.



“I really sang well, I’ve got to say,” he said with a smile.



His previous solo gig, third studio album “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2,” came out in November 2020 and topped iTunes top albums chart in 31 regions, and his recent digital concert drew over 90,000 fans.



He will start his military service on May 31.



Seventeen to return with 8th EP in June





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen is coming out with its eighth EP “Your Choice” on June 16, confirmed management company Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.

At midnight, it floated a surprise trailer titled “Power of Love” hailing the release of a new album.



The video captures moments of love -- from a girl catching a glimpse of a boy playing basketball and a father taking pictures of a baby to a crew sweating at a practice in a studio -- giving a hint of the theme for the band’s upcoming music.



The 13-piece act’s seventh EP “Heng:garae” and special album “;[Semicolon]” both became million-sellers last year. It also earned a first nomination from Billboard in Top Social Artist category this year, putting its name next to BTS and Blackpink.



The band’s third Japanese single “Hitorijyanai” topped major music charts last month and set the record for an international male artist becoming the first to have three consecutive singles that sold 200,000 copies in the first week of sales in Japan.



GFriend disbands as contract expires





(Credit: Source Music)



The bandmates of GFriend will be each on their ways as their contract with agency comes to an end, said the company Source Music on Tuesday.



“The exclusive contract concludes on May 22,” it said in a statement, “after long consideration and deep discussion, everyone has agreed to show their better selves on their own paths.”



The group has been loved so much by its fans opening a new era of girl group with diverse concepts, performances and music, it added, thanking the six members.



GFriend debuted in January 2015 with EP “Season of Glass” and put out a score of hits including “Rough,” “Me Gustas Tu,” and “Glass Bead.” It started with pure and innocent image and progressed into mysterious and dreamy as its agency was absorbed into Hybe.



Meanwhile, a local media reported that Source Music had applied to trademark “GFriend,” both in Korean and English, in 2015.



BTS’ documentary wins MTV award





(Credit: Hybe)