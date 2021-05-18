NK accuses Western countries of spreading falsehoods to meddle in internal affairs of other countries

North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)

North Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Western countries of spreading false information "under the signboard of freedom of speech" in an attempt to meddle in the internal affairs of other states.



The ministry made the criticism in an article posted on its website, saying that "some specific states" are interfering with the internal affairs of other sovereign countries after spreading false information while posing as "guardians of freedom."



Such false information is spread through various social media to cause confusion in target countries and lead to their disintegration from within, the North said, claiming that such social unrest is then used as justification for interference.



"All told, false propaganda campaign against sovereign states is not merely a smear to impair the image of a certain state, but a prelude to interference into its internal affairs and infringement on its sovereignty," it said.



The ministry pointed out that countries, like Venezuela, Hong Kong and Cuba, have recently denounced Western nations for spreading false rumors and financing the "discontented forces and the press" that are against the government.



The foreign ministry did not specify the countries, but given that Pyongyang referred to Cuba and Venezuela's criticisms against the West, it appears to be aimed at US and Western media reports that are unfavorable toward the North. (Yonhap)