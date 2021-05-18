[Newsmaker] Korea has no cases of COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clot: KDCA

Korea has yet to confirm a case of rare blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in Tuesday’s press briefing.
Park Young-joon, the agency’s head of case management team, said in response to The Korea Herald’s question that none of the post-vaccine clotting cases identified so far were accompanied by low platelet levels. The specific kind of blood clots that is listed as a side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- termed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS -- is characterized by a drop in platelet counts.
The latest fatal blood event following AstraZeneca vaccination, which involves a Gwangju police officer in his 50s, was “not believed to be to a case of TTS, either,” he said.
The officer died Sunday evening, 16 days since receiving his first dose of the vaccine on April 30, according to the Gwangju metropolitan office.
The city office said he was hospitalized with a severe chest pain on May 12, and then had to be transferred to a bigger hospital where he underwent a stent placement in the heart. He died four days later in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Post-mortem examinations were underway to determine an association with the vaccine, the office said.
In a phone call that took place after the briefing, Park said the agency did not know where in the body the blood clot has occurred in the case of the police officer.
He added that there have been “several other cases of blood clots” found in people who died after an AstraZeneca vaccine. “But they did not fit the descriptions of the vaccine-induced syndrome,” he said. Asked how many such cases there have been, he said the agency was not keeping a tally of people who develop blood clots after AstraZeneca, or who were found to have blood clots after they died.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said it would be compensating six people who suffered severe side effects after AstraZeneca vaccinations through the ministry’s vaccine injury compensation program that launched Monday.
Two of them were diagnosed with a nerve-degenerating disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome. One came down with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord; one with systemic inflammatory response syndrome, which causes multiple organ dysfunctions; one with acute myocarditis or heart inflammation; and one with a type of blood-clotting disorder known as deep vein thrombosis.
Other details apart from their diagnoses could not be revealed to protect their privacy, the ministry said.
The ministry said none of these cases were caused by the vaccine. Still, each would be compensated with up to 10 million won ($8,831) for their injuries under the program.
But the compensation will unlikely be able to cover much of the exorbitant medical costs incurred by some.
Medical bills of a nursing assistant who suffered a paralysis in all four limbs following an AstraZeneca vaccination amounted to around 4 million won a week, according to an April 20 petition filed by her family. She was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.
In a response to the petition, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said Tuesday that the agency “plans to expand coverages for potential vaccine injuries even in cases where cause-and-effect relationship cannot be established.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)