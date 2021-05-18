S. Korea's COVID-19 variant cases top 1,000, set to further rise

Foreign arrivals follow instructions from health care workers at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on May 5, 2021, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed 247 more cases of major variants of the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload to over 1,000, amid concerns that the country's fight against the pandemic may be stressed by more transmissible strains of the virus.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said of the newly identified variant cases from May 9 to 15, 195 were local infections, while 52 were imported cases, bringing the total variant cases the country has confirmed since October last year to 1,113.



Of the newly identified major variant cases, 199 were the Britain-originated strain, followed by 29 Indian variant cases, 18 South African variant cases, and one Brazilian variant case. (Yonhap)