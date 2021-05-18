38 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19

A total of 38 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.Of 1,039 Koreans brought home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3.2 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).Of the patients, 15 Koreans were screened at the airport and the reminder tested positive while being placed under quarantine at state-designated facilities, the KDCA said.South Korea has airlifted South Koreans from India six times via special flights since May 4, as the South Asian country has become a virus hotspot in recent months amid the fast spread of the Indian variant.Health authorities said four Koreans arriving from India were confirmed to have been infected with the Indian variant.Regular flights between South Korea and India have been suspended since March last year over virus concerns. Since then, only non-regular flights have been operated between the two countries.South Korea has suspended non-regular flights since late April to better contain the highly contagious Indian virus variant. But the country allowed flights carrying South Korean nationals to operate on a limited basis.All passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility, and get tested for COVID-19 three times during that period.