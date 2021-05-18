 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

38 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 15:03

This file photo, taken on May 4, 2021, shows South Koreans arriving from India at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, who were brought home via a special flight over concerns about COVID-19. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on May 4, 2021, shows South Koreans arriving from India at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, who were brought home via a special flight over concerns about COVID-19. (Yonhap)
A total of 38 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.

Of 1,039 Koreans brought home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3.2 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the patients, 15 Koreans were screened at the airport and the reminder tested positive while being placed under quarantine at state-designated facilities, the KDCA said.

South Korea has airlifted South Koreans from India six times via special flights since May 4, as the South Asian country has become a virus hotspot in recent months amid the fast spread of the Indian variant.

Health authorities said four Koreans arriving from India were confirmed to have been infected with the Indian variant.

Regular flights between South Korea and India have been suspended since March last year over virus concerns. Since then, only non-regular flights have been operated between the two countries.

South Korea has suspended non-regular flights since late April to better contain the highly contagious Indian virus variant. But the country allowed flights carrying South Korean nationals to operate on a limited basis.

All passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility, and get tested for COVID-19 three times during that period.

 

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114