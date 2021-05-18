 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Posco International partners with Korea Midland Power on overseas renewable energy biz

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 18, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 15:07
Posco International President and Chief Executive Officer Joo Si-bo (left) and KOMIPO President Kim Ho-bin (Posco International)
Posco International President and Chief Executive Officer Joo Si-bo (left) and KOMIPO President Kim Ho-bin (Posco International)

Posco International has agreed to supply tools and materials for Korea Midland Power’s overseas renewable energy business under a new partnership agreement, the company said Tuesday.

The trade arm of Posco, the country’s leading steelmaker, signed a memorandum of understanding with KOMIPO for the supply agreement, with Posco International President and Chief Executive Officer Joo Si-bo and KOMIPO President Kim Ho-bin in attendance.

“We wish for the country to gain a foothold in the global renewable energy market, from combining Posco International’s years of experience in overseas business using our global network, and KOMIPO’s business development and operation capabilities,” Joo said.

Under the agreement, Posco International will supply steel materials, including solar trackers, for the renewable businesses KOMIPO is working on in other countries.

From this, Posco International aims to establish a competitive cooperation model and build a foundation for the Korean value chain to enter the rapidly growing global renewable energy market, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114