[#WeFace] ESG investing: not just about financial performance, but also social responsibility

NH-Amundi Asset Management Deputy CEO Nicolas Simon speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Yeoudio, western Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald is publishing a series of interviews with executives of South Korea’s leading corporations on their response to environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues, which have become central factors globally in measuring the sustainability of an investment or business decision. -- Ed.





Despite South Korea’s relatively short history of investing related to environmental, social and governance, local financial companies have been jumping on the ESG bandwagon in pursuit of new investing opportunities.



Having ESG in a corporate slogan, however, does not guarantee any positive outcome, a top foreign executive in Seoul said, stressing the need to establish a particular process to practice such investing strategy.



“To launch ESG funds, you need an ESG investment process. In many companies, they declare themselves ESG but there is no process. Then the outcome is not under control,” Nicolas Simon, deputy CEO at NH-Amundi Asset Management said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



“You cannot launch a product if you aren’t very robust on the process. The process has to be strongly commended based on research and model portfolios. An ESG company that truly committed as a responsible investment company has to be precise in terms of transparency to avoid greenwashing.”



Simon, who joined the Seoul-based joint venture between NongHyup Financial Group and Amundi Asset Management in July to speed up its ESG strategy, is a renowned expert on sustainable business management and investing.



With 15 years of his career working for Amundi, the deputy CEO introduced the Europe’s largest asset management firm’s ESG business strategy and process to NH-Amundi employees in March, in line with the company’s new vision of an ESG-centered business.



“Amundi CEO said, ‘you cannot declare yourself responsible overnight. You need to build it overtime. and you need to prove it.’ Because NH-Amundi is a joint venture, Our DNA has been inherited from the two companies of being a responsible investment firm,” Simon said.



ESG investing has gained momentum from last year with major institutional investors vowing to exercise a stewardship code. Compared to other advanced markets, Korea is a little behind the trend but the country is catching up with the global trend of socially conscious investments, he said.



According to market data, the number of ESG-related funds came to 89 in the first quarter, up 21.9 percent on-year. The combined assets under management by local firms marked a record-high of 6.36 trillion won ($5.59 billion) with the new capital inflow worth nearly 1.94 trillion won.



The top executive attributed the surging figures to the unprecedented pandemic and the government’s initiatives for the New Deal and the commitment of the Korea zero carbon emission 2050, presenting ESG investing opportunities to investors.





NH-Amundi Asset Management Deputy CEO Nicolas Simon poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald in Yeoudio, western Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)