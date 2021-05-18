 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Display chief: OLED will lead metaverse era

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 18, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 16:31
Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun gives a keynote speech on “the metaverse and the great future of displays” at Display Week 2021, held online by the Society for Information Display on Tuesday. (Samsung Display)
Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun gives a keynote speech on “the metaverse and the great future of displays” at Display Week 2021, held online by the Society for Information Display on Tuesday. (Samsung Display)


Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun said Tuesday that OLED displays, which use organic light-emitting diodes, will spearhead a digital transformation to what people in the industry call the metaverse era.

At Display Week 2021, an annual symposium and trade show organized by the Society for Information Display that runs Monday through Friday in the US, Choi gave a keynote speech on “the metaverse and the great future of displays.” The global display industry faces a turning point, he said.

“Metaverse, which refers to all online and digital behaviors and lifestyles, will be accelerated by the new normal that has become part of our daily lives such as telecommuting and online meeting,” the CEO said.

Choi suggested that the metaverse will blur the lines between traditional IT gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and monitors and new customized devices will come out to meet individuals’ specific needs. Consumers will be able to experience digital transformation through different types of displays such as foldable, rollable, slidable and full screens.

“Consumers will want a seamless and natural high-quality video experience wherever and whenever they are and demand for video quality as vivid as real life will increase as well,” the CEO said.

To enable new technologies such as displays mounted on walls, transparent displays on windows and mirror displays, OLED displays will play a central role with their superior quality and structure, according to the CEO.

At the event, Choi demonstrated 17-inch foldable and multi-foldable displays developed by Samsung Display. Other keynote speakers include Amazon Vice President Miriam Daniel, Adobe Vice President Stefano Corrazza and Google Chief Operating Officer Ana Corrales.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
