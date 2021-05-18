 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Anonymous social media firm attracts $37m in series C funding

By Kim Young-won
Published : May 18, 2021 - 14:49       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 14:49
The corporate logo of Team Blind, the operator of anonymous social network platform (Team Blind)
The corporate logo of Team Blind, the operator of anonymous social network platform (Team Blind)


Team Blind, the operator of anonymous social network platform Blind, has raised $37 million won in its latest funding round, picking up the pace to go public in the US stock market, the company said on Tuesday.

Blind has more than 5 million users who spend an average of 40 minutes a day. In Korea, 85 percent of employees working for companies with 300 workers or more have joined the social media.

In the US, the platform is often used as a venue to discuss workplace topics, such as job openings, salaries and corporate culture. Employees of most high-profile tech firms in the US, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, subscribe to the platform.

“Team Blind will utilize the new fund to try to advance its goal to make its debut on the Nasdaq market by 2025,” the company said in a statement.

Among the participants of the latest series C funding are Team Blind’s existing investors, Storm Ventures and DCM Ventures, as well as new ones, including Mainstreet Investment, Cisco Investments, and Pavilion Capital.

“Blind is the only platform that meets the need for communication among employees, particularly, during this pandemic era,” said Osuke Honda, general partner of DCM Ventures.

Team Blind, founded in 2013, is headquartered in Silicon Valley in a bid to infiltrate the global market. It is currently expanding its services in other countries, including Canada and India.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114