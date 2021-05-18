 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

GS25 opens 3 convenience stores in Mongolia

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 18, 2021 - 14:19       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 14:19
Customers buy items at a GS25 location in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. (GS Retail)
Customers buy items at a GS25 location in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. (GS Retail)

Convenience store chain GS25 is opening three locations in Mongolia, in its second major overseas foray, the company said on Tuesday.

According to GS Retail, the firm behind the chain, it has partnered with Shunkhlai Group, one of leading conglomerates in the country, to enter the Mongolian market.

A launch event was held in both South Korea and Mongolia, livestreamed online on Tuesday, with company officials as well as dignitaries from both countries in attendance, including the South Korean ambassador to Mongolia Lee Yeo-hong who provided a congratulatory message, GS Retail said. The opening ceremony was also broadcast on Mongolia’s NTV, a local television broadcaster, the company added.

The three convenience stores are in the capital Ulaanbaatar, and one of the branches is located in the center of the city, close to the Genghis Khan Square and government buildings.

GS Retail said it has signed a master franchise contract with Shunkhlai Group, and will receive royalty fees from the partnership. The company aims to expand its business there to introduce 500 GS25 convenience stores in the country by 2025, it added.

Considering that over 70 percent of Mongolia’s population is under 40 years old, GS Retail will employ various marketing strategies to target young consumers, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114