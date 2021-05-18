 Back To Top
National

Military investigators raid arms procurement agency over alleged military secrets leak

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 13:52

Defense Acquisition Program Administration (Yonhap)
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (Yonhap)
Investigators from the defense intelligence command raided the arms procurement agency over allegations that an agency official leaked confidential information on major defense projects, officials said Tuesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) official is suspected of leaking internal documents on several military technology development projects to private defense firms, including the development of a submarine sonar system, according to the officials.

During Monday's raid of his office at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, investigators of the Defense Security Support Command seized documents and other related materials needed for the probe, they added.

DAPA officials said the documents mostly contain general information, such as project names, durations and budgets, but the military criminal act bans the release of sensitive information about military affairs as such an act could pose a threat to the national security or give preference to specific private entities.

"We will fully cooperate with the command for the investigation and take necessary steps according to the results," DAPA spokesperson Col. Suh Yong-won said. (Yonhap)

