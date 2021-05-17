[Graphic News] Global food price index climbs in April, highest since mid-2014









Global food prices increased for the 11th consecutive month in April, hitting their highest level since May 2014, with sugar leading a rise on all the main indices, the United Nations food agency said.



The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a box of cereal, oil seeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 120.9 points last month versus a revised 118.9 points in March.



The March figure was previously 118.5 points.



The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that new forecasts pointed to growth in both world wheat and maize output in the coming season. (Reuters)







