Han Sung Motor rolls out third signature perfume

Han Sung Motor, the largest Mercedes-Benz dealer here, presented its third signature perfume, Passion Mystique, as part of efforts to better connect with its customers, the company said Monday.
To create a new brand experience, Han Sung Motor has sought to link its unique fragrances with the brand’s identity, and launched its first signature perfume Hansung Interior Fragrance in 2015 upon the company’s 30th anniversary. The company released Han Sung No. 2 in the following year.
After seven months of development, Han Sung Motor on Thursday launched the latest addition to its fragrance line, Passion Mystique.
All three signature perfumes were jointly developed with Christophe Laudamiel, a master perfumer from iScent, a fragrance marketing firm, the company said.
“We wish to deliver our core values of authenticity, frontier spirit and trust with Passion Mystique’s exclusive and elegant scent,” Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung said.
“At this difficult time, we also want to deliver joy and solace to all customers who get to experience our fragrance.”
In the launching event, Han Sung Motor invited its VIP customers for a perfume seminar session led by a fragrance designer from iScent, Raymond Matts, who also took part in the development of Passion Mystique.
Matts explained how scents are deeply linked with memory, and how Passion Mystique has been inspired by the company’s core values.
Passion Mystique is a concoction of notes from laurel tree, pink pepper and vetiver, added with fir balsam and black current bud, designed to offer vigor and solace to people in this time of COVID-19 pandemic, Han Sung Motor explained.
The company described the scent as warm and woody, reflecting Han Sung Motor’s exclusivity and elegance.
The company will also infuse the scent in different products, such as car diffusers.
Both the perfume and car diffusers will be offered as gifts to those purchasing the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class from the dealership, and the perfume will be provided to Han Sung Motor’s VIP customers.
Visitors of Han Sung Motor showrooms and customers seeking to purchase a vehicle from Han Sung Motor will be given scent tablets that can be put into closets and suitcases, the company added.
