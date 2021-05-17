LG Innotek holds online and offline exhibitions for partners, general public

An LG Innotek worker explains the company’s products to visitors at InnoTech Hall, an exhibition space within LG Science Park in Seoul. (LG Innotek)



LG Innotek, LG Group’s cutting-edge manufacturer of materials and components, is holding an exhibition to showcase its business history, current market status and product lineups. It will take place online and offline simultaneously.



The purpose of the event is to help LG Innotek’s business partners and the public to better understand the company, it said.



The online exhibition comprises two separate segments. One is designed especially for the company’s corporate partners, who can access the exhibition via email invitation. The company said its partner firms could avail themselves of detailed explanations of the company’s products.



In a separate online section, LG Innotek added, the public can get a glimpse of the company and its business areas. The company has tried to simplify its website so that people can easily get through the 40 or so products, it said.



The company also has a section on its official website where job seekers and investors can learn about it.



The offline exhibition is on the first floor of the company’s headquarters, LG Science Park in Seoul. The exhibition space, called InnoTech Hall, is equipped with 3D-sensing technology that uses cameras to detect objects and movements. The screens automatically provide product information upon recognizing the presence of visitors.



The company also uses beacon technology, which features small wireless battery-run sensors that can send energy signals to nearby mobile devices, to disseminate information. Visitors to the exhibition can use their mobile devices to receive detailed information on the company’s products before their eyes, the company explained.



LG Innotek said its workers would lead guided tours through the exhibition hall as well.



The exhibition space also has a room with a 217-inch screen where the company can hold meetings and seminars.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

