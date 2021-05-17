MMAA hires ex-Lotte insurance CIO

A logo of Military Mutual Aid Association

South Korean institutional investor Military Mutual Aid Association has named Lee Sang-hee, former top investor at Lotte Non-Life Insurance, as its new chief investment officer, the firm said Monday.



Lee’s three-year term will start on Thursday, according to the institutional investor who manages 12.7 trillion won ($11.18 billion) in assets as of 2020. He will be responsible for overseeing 5 trillion-won worth of financial assets at MMAA -- including equities, fixed-income and alternatives.



Lee will succeed Kim Jae-dong who served as the chief investment officer since 2017. Kim has been serving an extended term since March 2020.





Incoming MMAA CIO Lee Sang-hee (MMAA)