Buddhism-inspired photographs, installations offer tranquility

Installation view of “Reflection” at K.O.N.G Gallery in Seoul (K.O.N.G Gallery)



Water gently swirls on a round-shaped sculpture topped with a magnetic stirrer. Staring at the swirling water, one may find himself falling into contemplation. The exhibition “Reflection” offers viewers a time to reflect on themselves and find tranquility in the pandemic times.



The exhibition “Reflection,” focusing on the philosophy of Buddhism in commemoration of Buddha’s birthday on Wednesday, is being held at K.O.N.G. Gallery in central Seoul. It is the last among a series of special exhibitions curated under the theme of the pandemic since early 2020.





"Buddha Offering” by Michael Kenna (K.O.N.G Gallery)