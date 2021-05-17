DP chief hopes upcoming Moon-Biden summit can allay jitters over vaccine procurement

Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil speaks during a meeting of the supreme council on Monday at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) voiced hope Monday that the upcoming South Korea-US summit can help resolve various bilateral issues, including Seoul's COVID-19 vaccine procurement.



"I expect that momentum can be created by the historic South Korea-US summit to relieve the (Korean) people's anxieties over vaccine issues, (foment) cooperation on semiconductors and a joint response to climate change, and resolve North Korean issues," DP Chairman Song Young-gil said during a meeting of the supreme party council.



"I have expectations that President Moon (Jae-in) and President (Joe) Biden will build personal trust between them and produce various results concerning the South Korea-US relationship," Song noted.



The chairman also added that he "expects" progress on the issue of turning South Korea into an "Asian production base" for COVID-19 vaccines.



His remarks came as Moon and Biden are set to hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Friday.



The meeting is widely expected to draw on a range of top priority issues, including, most notably, Seoul's efforts for early procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the Biden administration's new North Korea policy.



Seoul earlier proposed a vaccine swap arrangement with Washington, under which the US would first provide COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea from its stockpile and later get paid back in vaccines. (Yonhap)







