 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Military reports 4 new coronavirus cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 11:37
In this file photo taken on March 12, 2021, a service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic set up near Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
In this file photo taken on March 12, 2021, a service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic set up near Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Three Army soldiers and an airman have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.

The three soldiers based in Yangju, just north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at their base, according to the ministry.

The airman, based in the eastern city of Gangneung, was found to be infected while away from his base on vacation.

An Army unit in the border county of Cheorwon where 27 service members have tested positive in cluster infections reported no additional case so far.

"We have shut down the base and completed putting those who had contact with the confirmed patients into isolation," ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing. "We will take follow-up measures once the epidemiological survey is wrapped up."

Boo said the ministry has no plans to tighten its restriction on troops' vacationing as of now.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 890.

Nationwide, South Korea added 619 new cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 132,290. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114