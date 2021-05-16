 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 67% of S. Koreans say vaccination passports will help economy: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 17, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 10:00




Nearly 70 percent of South Koreans believe that the use of a vaccination passport, which proves that a person has been fully vaccinated against the virus, will help the economy, a poll showed.

The poll from the Federation of Korean Industries, a major business lobbying group here, showed 67.4 percent expect the adoption of the passport will vitalize the economy.

With the passport, 36.4 percent said they would like to take trips overseas, with 41.2 percent of them pointing to Europe as their preferred destination.

The poll, which surveyed 838 adults nationwide, showed 62 percent of people believe the country‘s vaccination rate is the key to initiating the vaccination passport use, while 15.7 percent pointed out international agreements as an important factor. (Yonhap)





