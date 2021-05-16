Korea’s working age population falls to 1997 levels

This photo shows an underground shopping arcade in Myeong-dong, Seoul in 2001, when the portion of the working age population in the nation was still in positive growth. (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- South Korea is the only country, whose labor force exceeds 70 percent of the total population in the 37-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The high percentage of the working age population -- people aged between 15-64 -- of Korea’s total inhabitants has greatly contributed to the nation’s growth of gross domestic product over the past few decades.



Their portion in the nation reached 72.8 percent in 2018, far surpassing Japan’s 59.7 percent and the OECD average of 65.1 percent -- as the highest figure among those held by the 37 members.



Korea saw the percentage of working age population steadily climb from 54.4 percent in 1970, to 62.2 percent in 1980, 69.3 percent in 1990, 71.7 percent in 2000 and 73.1 percent in 2010.



But the working population has faced a decline since the mid-2010s after it peaked at 73.4 percent in the early 2010s in the wake of the rapidly growing elderly population who are aged 65 or over.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)