Life&Style

Sculpture-devoted Plastic Art Seoul 2021 to kick off Sunday

By Park Yuna
Published : May 14, 2021 - 18:08       Updated : May 14, 2021 - 18:09
"Circulation“ by Gwon Chi-gyu (PLAS)


Plastic Art Seoul 2021, Korea's largest art fair devoted to sculptures and installation works, will kick off on Sunday at Coex in southern Seoul, under the theme “New Generation.”

While the art fair features sculptures, it will also present a variety of different artworks including installation art, paintings and media art. A total of 89 galleries from home and abroad will join the show bringing 2,500 artworks by 700 artists together under one roof.

“Last year, sales reached 3.2 billion won ($2.8 million), up from 2.8 billion won in 2019, despite the pandemic. The Korean art market is upturning, so we are looking forward to the upcoming fair,” an official from the Plastic Art Seoul told The Korea Herald. 

"Play-Her” by Kim Byung-kyu (PLAS)


The art fair will promote a select number of talented Korean sculptors, including Kim Sung-ji, Lee Myeong-hoon, Nam Ji-hyung and Song Hyun-gu, by presenting their artworks among those who joined the previous fair in 2020. The selected artists will be provided with one million won in support to create their works.

The fair will also showcase a “K-Pop Sculpture” section featuring works by renowned Korean sculptors, including Kim Byung-kyu, Shin Chae-hoon and Sin Pil-geun.

This year’s edition will also feature outdoor sculptures targeting customers who wish to install artworks at companies, hospitals and schools.

The sculpture-focused art fair was created in 2016 to provide more chances to sculptors and installation artists, as many local art fairs focus on paintings. The exhibition will run through Wednesday. For more information, visit plasticartseoul.com.


By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
