[Today’s K-pop] BTS graces cover of Rolling Stone

(Credit: Rolling Stone)



BTS made cover of Rolling Stone’s June issue, becoming the first all-Asian band to appear on the front of the magazine.



The 54-year-old magazine declared it “iconic” dramatically announcing: “Attention ARMY: after years of asking for it, BTS have finally landed on the cover of Rolling Stone.”



The media will roll out a collector’s edition box set that will feature eight collectible BTS covers, the newsstand cover with all seven members as well as seven individual covers featuring each member posing solo. It will be available in small quantity and is priced at US$150.



The issue brings the septet’s first official interview this year to promote their upcoming single “Butter,” touted the magazine. The in-depth feature article, titled “The Triumph of BTS,” covers how the seven young men from Korea became the “biggest band in the world.”



The photographs were taken in Seoul last month by Hong Janghyun, favored by fashion magazines and celebrities alike, and the artists were donned up in Louis Vuitton, for which they became house ambassadors in April.



Monsta X celebrates 6th anniversary





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



The bandmates of Monsta X marked their sixth anniversary of debut with a livestream one day before, on Thursday.



“We’ve prepared a small party for the anniversary,” began the six-piece act singing a happy birthday song with a candle-lit cake.



Leader Seanwoo joined although he has been taking some time off due to health reasons and assured fans saying: “My health is quite good. I’ve been to the hospital few days ago and they said I’ve gotten a lot better.”



The members played some games, some recommended by their fans in advance, and kept viewers up to speed. They also talked about their upcoming ninth EP “One Of a Kind,” due out June 1.



When the tracklist comes out, Monbebe, the band’s official fandom, will love it, they said. The music is as good as ever, so please keep expectations high, said the musicians.



Monsta X debuted in 2015 with “Tresspass” and has gained strong foothold both at home and abroad. In 2020, its “All About Luv” entered Billboard 200 as No. 5 while its third Japanese LP “Flavors of Love,” out earlier this month, topped Oricon’s daily albums chart.



Blackpink’s Rose talks about solo gig





(Credit: Elle Korea)



Rose of Blackpink discussed her solo activities in an interview that accompanied a cover shoot for Elle Korea.



“Actually I feel more embarrassed. Because to me, those I could’ve done better stand out more,” she said of her solo debut album “R” that let her rewrite history as a solo female K-pop artist. Expressing gratitude that her work was loved so much, she added that she would be able to feel more flexible and enjoy the process more.



She reflected on her success both as a member of the quartet and on her own.



“If the results are satisfied from your own perspective, then it would be an achievement in itself. That is how I can enjoy what’s coming next and not be burdened by the word ‘success,’” said the songstress.



She became the first singer to top Billboard 200 both as a group and a solo, with “Lovesick Girls” and “On The Ground,” title track from the band’s first LP and “R,” respectively.



She will be on the cover of the magazine’s June issue.



Seventeen’s 3rd Japanese single earns double platinum





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)