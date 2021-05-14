LIG Nex1 inks W164b deal for Korean-made maritime surveillance radar

LIG Nex1’s Maritime Surveillance Radar-II (The Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
LIG Nex1 has signed a deal worth 164 billion won ($14.5 million) with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to mass produce Korean-made maritime surveillance radar, officials said Friday.
The Maritime Surveillance Radar-II, developed by LIG Nex1 and to be deployed to the military starting next year, offers greater detection capabilities than existing radars made with technologies borrowed from the US defense firms, according to the DAPA.
The radar is enveloped in a dome and therefore capable of continuous operations in difficult weather conditions such as strong winds and typhoons. Also, the radar shoots electric waves digitally, which is more durable against heat and shocks and consumes less electricity.
The radar will be first deployed to the Navy and be installed on the eastern, western and southern coasts of the country.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)