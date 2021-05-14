CJ Group joins other companies in offering paid vaccination leave

A vaccination site in Mapo-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea‘s food and entertainment conglomerate CJ Group said Friday it will start offering paid leave of up to three days to employees who get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Including the day of vaccination, two more paid days off will be provided for each of the two shots and an additional day to those who experience symptoms from vaccination.
“After a staff meeting last week where opinions on vaccine leave were heard, we decided to take on board those that are in the best interests of our employee’s health and safety,” one CJ official said.
“Staff will be encouraged to fully take days off to get enough rest depending on their conditions even after the paid leave period,” the official added.
CJ Group is the latest to offer vaccine leave following businesses like Samsung Electronics, LG Group and Naver who are offering at least one day off to staff who get vaccinated, upon the government’s recommendation.
SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group are also reportedly considering providing paid vaccine leave to their employees.
By Yim Hyun-su
