McDonald’s to introduce uniform with Hangeul characters for BTS meal

McDonald’s uniform designs (Captured from SAINT’s twitter account)

Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, will be seen in McDonald’s in its outlets across the world starting this month.



McDonald’s, the fast food restaurant chain, is teaming up with BTS to release a new celebrity meal on May 26. The meal will be sold in a total of 49 countries for a month. During this time, employees will wear a uniform with Hangeul designs to go along with the collaboration.



SAINTS, a global fashion media brand, released the uniform design on Thursday. The crew T-shirts, which will be worn by McDonald’s employees worldwide, include a logo of both BTS and McDonald’s as well as Hangeul consonants of each party.





Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauce packaging (McDonald’s)