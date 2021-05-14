Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, film director Lee Joon-ik win top prize at Baeksang Arts Awards

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Baeksang Arts Awards)



Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Joon-ik, the director of period film “Book of Fish,” won the grand prizes in the TV and film categories respectively at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.



This year’s award ceremony took place at Kintex exhibition hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday night and it was hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yup and singer-actress Suzy.



Yoo, the winner of this year’s TV categories’ grand prize, was recognized for hosting multiple successful TV variety shows including MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and “Running Man.”



“Many nowadays know me as a TV show program host, but I am actually a comedian who debuted in 1991. I will try to focus more on making people laugh,” Yoo said during his acceptance speech.



At last year’s Baeksang Arts Awards, Yoo was the winner of the best male variety performer prize for his work hosting MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo.”





Director Lee Joon-ik (Baeksang Arts Awards)