Traditional Korean ware pop-up to open at Hyundai Department Store

Kitchenware made by Jeong Young-rak who incorporated Korean onggi-making skills in the process. (Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)



A special pop-up store featuring traditional Korean items will open at Hyundai Department Store’s Apgujeong branch in Seoul on Monday, the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation said.



The store will be a special space where visitors can view and purchase items made by those whose work have been declared as intangible cultural properties by the Korean government.



“The pop-up store will catch the eyes of trendsetters who are interested in traditional items,” an official from the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation said in a statement.



With the theme of “sarang,“ which refers to the room in traditional Korean houses where guests are received, the pop-up store will have on display traditional items that people used in daily lives such as accessories, shoes and vases.



The foundation said that the items exhibited in the pop-up store will include several pieces of furniture created by So Byung-jin, a carpenter who was given the title of National Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 55.





A piece of furniture created by Yang Seok-joong, who learned the Korean wood-crafting skill which is designated as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation)