National

Swedish firms join forces to aid Korea’s green growth

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 13, 2021 - 14:49       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 14:49
Swedish companies in South Korea pledge to support Seoul's initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 at a ceremony held in the Swedish Embassy in Seoul, May 13, 2021. (Swedish Embassy)
Thirteen Swedish companies based in South Korea pledged to support Seoul’s initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, at a ceremony held in the Swedish Embassy in Korea on Thursday.

“Our own Swedish experience shows that green growth and innovation is a winning strategy, both the climate and for our wallets. It has simply become common sense to future-proof industries across the world and first movers are amply rewarded,” said Jakob Hallgren, Swedish Ambassador to Korea.

The Green Transition Alliance, which includes IKEA, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks and 10 other companies doing business here, said it will reduce carbon emissions.

Fredrik Johanssan, chief executive and sustainability officer of IKEA Korea, said every delivery will be done in an electric vehicle by 2025, adding his company will also build green infrastructure to facilitate the carbon-cutting process.

“We borrowed it from our children. We did not inherit from our parents,” Johanssan said referring to the changing living environment affected by carbon emissions.

Lee Yun-mo, CEO of Volvo Cars, said every vehicle sold here will be fossil-free by 2030, describing the next-generation models as “rechargeable cars.” Park Gang-serk, managing director at Volvo Trucks, said half of its trucks sold across Europe will be electric by 2040.

“We need the private sector to be the change agents for net-zero carbon emissions and to bring to bear all of their innovative ideas and financial prowess to invent and roll out the necessary green technologies,” Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary General, said in a video message.

Ban, who is president of Global Green Growth Institute, a treaty-based global group promoting green growth, supported expanding partnership between Korean and Swedish firms for the green transition to include both governments and civil societies to meet more ambitious carbon-cutting targets.

Yoo Yeon-chul, South Korea’s ambassador for climate change, welcomed the alliance and described Sweden as showing stable growth while making the transition.

Governments make policies, businesses invest and civil societies pitch innovative ideas, the ambassador said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
