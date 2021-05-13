Early summer weather grips South Korea

People walk past an artificial waterfall in western Seoul on Wednesday, amid early summer-like weather. (Yonhap)

South Korea is to experience early summer-like weather this week, with temperatures in Seoul and most other parts of the country soaring to the season's highest of around 30 C, the state weather agency said Thursday.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the daytime highs in most regions of the country are to rise about 4 to 7 C above the past 30-year average of 15 C to 27 C on Thursday and Friday.



In particular, the mercury is to surge up to 30 C in the capital area and many parts of the central and southern regions, the KMA said.



Thursday began with morning lows of 11 C to 17 C and the daytime highs are to reach 18 C to 30 C, the agency said, adding light rain is expected in mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, east of Seoul, in the afternoon. On the southern resort island of Jeju and eastern and southern coastal areas, the highest daily temperature will not exceed 25 C, it noted.



The latest hot spell began earlier this week, with temperature highs soaring above 30 C on Wednesday in many areas of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.



The early summer-like weather will subside over the weekend, due to rainfall in most regions of the country, the agency said.



On Saturday, morning lows will further rise to 15 C to 20 C, but daytime highs will fall by more than 5 C to around 25 C, it forecast. (Yonhap)







