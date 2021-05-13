 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Early summer weather grips South Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 11:03       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 11:03
People walk past an artificial waterfall in western Seoul on Wednesday, amid early summer-like weather. (Yonhap)
People walk past an artificial waterfall in western Seoul on Wednesday, amid early summer-like weather. (Yonhap)
South Korea is to experience early summer-like weather this week, with temperatures in Seoul and most other parts of the country soaring to the season's highest of around 30 C, the state weather agency said Thursday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the daytime highs in most regions of the country are to rise about 4 to 7 C above the past 30-year average of 15 C to 27 C on Thursday and Friday.

In particular, the mercury is to surge up to 30 C in the capital area and many parts of the central and southern regions, the KMA said.

Thursday began with morning lows of 11 C to 17 C and the daytime highs are to reach 18 C to 30 C, the agency said, adding light rain is expected in mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, east of Seoul, in the afternoon. On the southern resort island of Jeju and eastern and southern coastal areas, the highest daily temperature will not exceed 25 C, it noted.

The latest hot spell began earlier this week, with temperature highs soaring above 30 C on Wednesday in many areas of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

The early summer-like weather will subside over the weekend, due to rainfall in most regions of the country, the agency said.

On Saturday, morning lows will further rise to 15 C to 20 C, but daytime highs will fall by more than 5 C to around 25 C, it forecast. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114