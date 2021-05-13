[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Wine night at Walkerhill’s Pizza Hill



The Pizza Hill is holding a wine night every Thursday until Sept.16.



The wine night opens at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the outdoor Pizza Hill terrace at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul. The promotion includes unlimited offer of seven types of Spanish Tapas dishes and four different kinds of wine. The wine night is priced at 99,000 won per person.



Designed by the late Kim Swoo-geun, the Pizza Hill building is well known for its unique design. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 450-4699.







JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents two seasonal menus



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul has launched two seasonal promotions -- “Special Memories” at the Margaux and “Outdoor Moments” at MOBO Bar.



The “Special Memories,” priced at 400,000 won for four persons, offers a set menu created by JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s culinary team throughout May. MOBO Bar presents “Outdoor Moments,” a promotion pairing light barbecue bites with cool beverages in the bar’s seventh-floor outdoor garden until July 18. The barbeque bite menus include grilled bacon, grilled beef skewers with grilled vegetables, and richly-flavored grilled Iberico pork neck. Prices range from 62,000 won to 112,000 won.



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s seventh-floor outdoor garden is filled with grass, herbs and trees. For more information, call JW Marriott Hotel Seoul at (02) 6282-6267.







Ananti Hilton Busan opens Infinity Pool



Ananti Hilton Busan’s Infinity Pool with a panoramic view of the ocean is now open with a special promotion.



Diners at the hotel’s weekday lunch buffet at regular price can use the Infinity Pool. Next to the outdoor pool are a kids pool, open-air bath and indoor pool.



The promotion which will be offered through June 30 and limits the number of those dining in groups to four persons. Reservations can be made by phone or Naver.



For more information, call Ananti Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1361~2.







Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches lunchtime set menus



Modern European dining restaurant Mariposa has launched two new lunchtime set menus.



The lunchtime menus offer options for casual brunch gatherings and business lunch meetings for Yeouido-based executives. The 29th-floor restaurant’s two rooftop terraces are also open.



The two lunch course menus comprise four and five courses and are priced at 75,000 and 90,000 won per person, respectively. Mariposa opens for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



For inquiries and reservations, call Mariposa & M29 at (02) 3395-6000.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents ‘Premium Chicken’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong presents Premium Chicken at its Grand Deli.



The chicken comes in two types: roast chicken with rich flavors, and Shaoji chicken, a Chinese-style spicy fried chicken served with a cold dish with hot and sour soy sauce. The roast chicken comes with extra options: Quattro chicken, chicken breast filled with four types of cheese and spinach, and crispy chicken, cured and roasted drumsticks.



Premium chicken is priced at 55,000 won and will be available until Oct. 1.



For more information, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.