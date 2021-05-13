 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

2.0 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southwestern region: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 09:53       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 09:53
This photo, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Wanju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)
This photo, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Wanju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)
WANJU -- A 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southwestern region Thursday morning, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred about 15 kilometers east of Wanju, a county in southwestern North Jeolla Province, at around 6:05 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.89 degrees north latitude and 127.33 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was recorded at up to Level 3 on the seismic intensity scale in North Jeolla and Level 1 in surrounding regions. At Level 3, tremors can be felt by people high up in buildings and cars may shake slightly.

Fire authorities said they had received two reports from people who felt the tremor but no reports of damage as of 6:20 a.m.

The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety, as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114