Samsung, LG to provide paid vaccine leave



Samsung Electronics and LG Group decided Wednesday to offer paid leave to workers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot following health authorities' recommendation.



Samsung's decision came one day after its labor union requested paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations. Employees who take a day off to get vaccinated will be paid for that day. If an employee shows signs of side effects after the shot, the company will then grant paid leave for two more days.



The union had demanded the company guarantee three days of paid leave.



LG Group became the first South Korean conglomerate to allow the such leave groupwide.



The country's fourth-largest conglomerate said it will grant workers time off for two days, regardless of side effects.



Its subsidiaries can extend their days off on their own if needed, the group said.



Other major conglomerates, like SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group, said they are reviewing whether to provide paid vaccine leave to their workers.



The government last month recommended private companies adopt vaccination leave to ramp up its inoculation drive against COVID-19.



While the current vaccination program is focused on senior citizens and social service workers, employees for private businesses are expected to begin receiving vaccine shots in the second half of the year. (Yonhap)