[Today’s K-pop] ITZY to release English version of new hit

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY will add momentum to its global popularity of its new EP releasing an English version of title track on May 14, said label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.



The group will share a lyric video of “Mafia In The Morning,” title track from its fourth EP “Guess Who,” with the song and put on a performance clip on the next day on its YouTube channel.



The five-piece act entered Billboard 200 for the first time since its debut, ranking No. 148 with the new EP that joined 12 tallies from Billboard. It also ranked No. 99 on Billboard’s Artist 100, another first for it.



The title track rose to No. 56 on Spotify’s global top 200 as well and topped YouTube Music’s global top songs chart with over 62 million plays around the world.



Blackpink’s digital live show to be available as CD





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink will put out an album that contains the band’s livestream concert, its first, announced YG Entertainment Wednesday.



Titled “YG Palm Stage - 2021 Blackpink: The Show,” as did the live event, the album will consist of two CDs with 16 tracks as well as a photobook of snapshots from the concert scene, photo cards and stickers.



The pre-order for the CD, which will roll out on June 1, started on Tuesday without prior notice.



Even though the concert was held online, the band sounds and the liveliness of the performance were on par with those of an offline event, said the company.



The quartet held a live show on January 31 and about 280,000 viewers tuned into watch it via YouTube. Although YG Entertainment did not reveal any specifics, estimating from the number of fans who paid to watch the live broadcast, the band racked up over 10 billion won (US$8.9 million) from the 90-minute concert.



GOT7’s JB inks deal with H1ghr Music





(Credit: H1ghr Music)



JB of GOT7 signed with H1ghr Music as Jay B and will release his first single under the label on May 14, said the company on Tuesday.



Jay Park, the label’s head, approached the musician in person and has been discussing the move.



“I thought I should be more prudent since this is a new beginning for me as a solo artist,” said Jay B, thanking Park who also was a leader for an idol band under JYP Entertainment, for taking initiative. He wanted to be free in terms of music but has been deliberating over what kind of music he wants to pursue or other areas besides music itself, he said.



As a person who loves hip-hop and R&B music, Jay B will show his sincerity and tenacity through music, said the label, adding that he will continue to grow as an artist who will express his natural self.



WJSN discusses launch of new subunit





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)