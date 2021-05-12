 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Mirae Asset gets approval for entry into short-term financing market

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 12, 2021 - 17:23       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 17:25
Mirae Asset Securities’ headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Mirae Asset Securities’ headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea’s financial regulator Financial Services Commission has allowed Mirae Asset Securities to issue short-term financing bills after a rigorous review, according to sources on Wednesday.

With the final approval, the brokerage firm will have more financial leeway to manage bigger funds than a regular securities firm, launching it one step forward to becoming a so-called mega investment bank.

A mega investment bank can issue promissory notes with a maximum limit of 200 percent of its equity capital with a maturity of one year or less. Mirae Asset can now finance and manage promissory notes up to 18.2 trillion won ($16.19 billion).

“We will not overtax our qualification on issuing short-term financing bills. Instead, we’ll make all-out efforts to provide high-quality financial products to clients and manage financing stably in accordance with goals of the government’s policies,” a Mirae Asset official said.

Mirae Asset first applied for the license in July 2017, but the decision has been delayed for nearly four years due to several issues, including sanction on internal trading among affiliates and an alleged violation of the nation’s foreign exchange transactions act.

The financial regulator previously gave permission to three local securities firms to run mega investment bank businesses -- Korea Investment & Securities, NH Investment & Securities and KB Securities.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114