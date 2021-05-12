 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Hanwha lands W5tr from KDB to finance green business

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 12, 2021 - 16:18       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 16:20
Hanwha Solutions President and CEO Kim Dong-kwan (third from left) and Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull (fourth from left) pose for a photo after signing a financing agreement. The KDB will provide 5 trillion won to fund Hanwha’s environmental, social and governance activities over the next five years. (Hanwha)
Hanwha Solutions President and CEO Kim Dong-kwan (third from left) and Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull (fourth from left) pose for a photo after signing a financing agreement. The KDB will provide 5 trillion won to fund Hanwha’s environmental, social and governance activities over the next five years. (Hanwha)


Hanwha Group has clinched a 5 trillion won ($4.4 billion) commitment from the Korea Development Bank to finance its environmental, social and governance efforts over the next five years, the company said Wednesday.

According to South Korea’s seventh-largest conglomerate, the money will be used to acquire and operate eco-friendly solar and hydrogen businesses, as well as to invest in facilities.

“Hanwha Group will prepare the next decade as the green energy leader by advancing its green energy business models and developing next-generation technologies,” said Hanwha Solutions President and CEO Kim Dong-kwan, the eldest son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn.

The agreement was signed in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, at Hanwha Q Cells’ solar cell and module factory. Hanwha Q Cells is Hanwha Solutions’ solar unit, and the Jincheon factory is the country’s first to join Renewable Energy 100, a global initiative to source electricity generated 100 percent from renewables, according to Hanwha Group.

At the ceremony, Hanwha Group and the KDB further agreed to create an ESG fund worth 100 billion won within this year to support small and midsized companies with promising green technologies.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114