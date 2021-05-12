Moon presents new Supreme Court justice with letter of appointment

President Moon Jae-in (R) gives Cheon Dae-yeop, a new Supreme Court justice, a letter of appointment at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in gave Cheon Dae-yeop, a veteran judge, a certificate of appointment as a new Supreme Court justice on Wednesday.



The president took note of Cheon's "firm faith in judicial independence, a guarantee of basic rights and the protection of the socially underprivileged," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



"As the Supreme Court's ruling has a profound impact on our society and future generations, the burden will be heavy as a Supreme Court justice," Moon was quoted as telling Cheon after the Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.



In early April, Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su recommended Cheon, then serving as a Seoul High Court judge, to Moon to succeed Park Sang-ok, a retiring member of the 14-member bench, for a six-year tenure.



Cheon went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing and lawmakers approved of the motion in a vote. (Yonhap)



