[Today’s K-pop] Shinee’s Taemin collaborates with Taeyeon

Taemin of Shinee has joined forces with Taeyeon, of Girls’ Generation, for a track from his upcoming EP, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



“If I Could Tell You,” one of the five tracks from its third solo EP “Advice,” will feature the songstress and the two will sing the delicate feelings between close friends who are on the verge of love. Dreamy electric piano tunes and soft synth sounds will add to the harmony of the musicians in the R&B number.



Meanwhile, he went dark for the rest of the tracks, title track “Advice” in particular. He warns those who judges others measuring people against prejudice with fierce singing rap that would be further highlighted with sharp choreography.



Taemin’s third EP, the last before he enlists himself on May 31, will come out on May 18.



Enhyphen to officially debut in Japan this summer





Enhyphen is entering Japan in full force with a debut single, set to be released on July 6, said agency Belief Lab on Tuesday.



The rookie band will roll out “Border: Hakanai,” consisted of three tracks: an original Japanese song as well as Japanese version of “Given-Taken” and “Let Me In (20 Cube)” from its debut album “Border: Day One.”



Its first EP in Korean “Border: Day One” came out in November and rose to the top of Oricon’s daily albums chart and Japan iTunes’ top albums chart in December. Its 2021 Seasons Greeting DVD landed at the top of Oricon’s weekly DVD tally.



The seven-piece act’s second Korean EP “Border: Carnival,” unveiled last month, topped Oricon’s weekly albums charts for two consecutive weeks. Enhyphen is the only musician to rank No. 1 for two weeks in a row on the chart this year. The EP also ranked No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s top album sales chart.



NCT Dream storms music charts with 1st LP





NCT Dream showed off its strong fandom sweeping the charts at home and abroad with its first studio album “Hot Sauce” that rolled out on Monday.



The album landed at the top of all local major albums charts and the tracks, including title track of the same name, hogged the songs charts as well.



The LP also ranked No. 1 on iTunes top albums charts in 37 regions, including the US. It topped a series of albums charts in China and Japan and instantly earned platinum album endorsement from China’s QQ Music for selling albums worth 1 million yuan (US$155,582).



The septet will perform songs from the new album for the first time in an online show “7Dream Return! 7 + Hot Sauce = Show” on Tuesday that will be broadcast live on multiple platforms including YouTube and Naver’s V Live.



EXO’s Sehoon admits suffering from stalker fan





