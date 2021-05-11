 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Two soldiers test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 10:22       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 10:22
This photo, taken on Monday, shows service members at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Monday, shows service members at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

A soldier based in Yanggu, some 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while away from his base on vacation, and an officer in Goyang, north of the capital, was found to be infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 839.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 511 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 128,283. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114